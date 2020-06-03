Sonakshi Sinha Is More Than Happy about Ringing In Her Birthday With Family Amid Lockdown

Sonakshi Sinha turned all of 33 on June 3, and even though she celebrated her birthday amid lockdown, she had nothing to complaint about. Sonakshi, who usually spends her birthday with her dearest ones on a holiday, said that this one was spent at home, with her family.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Sonakshi opened up about how it felt celebrating her birthday in lockdown. "I had never imagined a birthday in lockdown, but I didn't mind it too much. I have always believed in small celebrations with only a few of my loved ones around. This one was with family and I am more than happy about it," she said.

Sonakshi shared that her 30th birthday was very special. She said, "I brought in the day in Goa with friends flying in from different parts of the country. I started the tradition of going out of town for my birthday three years ago. It was disrupted this year but I can't wait to get back to it." She added that she was in Lonavala with her closest friends last year.

For Sonakshi, her birthday was about savouring delicious food prepared by her mother Poonam. She said that she also gorged on the cakes that people sent her, and joked that a birthday is not a day to diet.

Sonakshi has been doing her part to ease the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on people. From donating PPE kits to auctioning off her art-work to raise funds for daily wage workers, she has been going all out.

Talking about work, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, a war action film, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and others.

