Sonam Kapoor Lionises Jaya Bachchan For Taking On Kangana Ranaut, Says She Wants To Be Like Her

Ever since actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan reprimanded Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood 'gutter' and taking several jibes at celebrities belonging to the film industry, netizens are divided into two minds. While most of them are upset with Jaya Bachchan's jibe at Kangana, the others are lauding the senior actress.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared the video of Jaya Bachchan and wrote, "जया जी को सादर प्रणाम भेजता हूँ। जिनको पता नहीं वो देख लें। रीढ़ की हड्डी ऐसी दिखती है।"

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Jaya Bachchan, Asks 'If Abhishek's Found Hanging, Will You Say The Same Thing?'

Actress Sonam Kapoor was quick to retweet the same video, and while lionising Jaya Bachchan for reprimanding Kangana, she tweeted, "I want to be her when I grow up."

Actress Richa Chadha also lauded Jaya Bachchan on her Twitter page and wrote, "Mrs. Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The 'agents' and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect."

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan said, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,"

If you follow Kangana regularly on Twitter, you must know that she had called the film industry a 'gutter' and also alleged that most of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.

(Social media posts are unedited.)