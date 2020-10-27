Sonu Sood Shares Proof After Man Claims He Is Offering Help To Fake Accounts As PR Stunt
After helping migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid-induced lockdown, Sonu Sood has been offering help to people with all kinds of needs from education to medical. But one Twitter user was not convinced of the actor's good intentions, and went on to claim that the actor has been offering help to fake accounts.
Earlier this week, a Twitter account named 'Snehal' asked Sonu Sood for help with her ailing child, and the actor responded positively. Responding to Snehal's tweet another user claimed Snehal's account doesn't seem legitimate and Sonu Sood is only offering help as a PR stunt. The tweet read, "New twitter A/c Only 2-3 followers One Tweet Never tagged Sonu Sood No location mentioned No contact details No email address But Sonu Sood somehow found the Tweet and offered help. Most of the earlier handles who sought help deleted their tweets This is how PR team works."
Sonu Sood Shared Screengrabs As Proof
Sonu Sood who has been questioned by many in the past few months, shared proof to clear his name. He replied sharing screenshots of a schedule of paediatric surgeries in Snehal's name. Another picture showed tests conducted on the 1.5-year-old child. He added in the caption, "That's the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It's about. 'INTENTIONS', but u won't understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers."
Twitter User Was Still Not Convinced
Yet the Twitter user was not convinced, as in another tweet he wrote, "See the dates - Reports done: 17th Sept. Surgery done: 25th Sept.Tweet done: 20th Oct Help assured on - 20th Oct Basically you assured help to someone who already got treated previous month. Time to fire your PR Team who has exposed your Fraud." (sic)
Fans Also Came To Actor's Defense
Another defended the actor saying, "Sure surgery isn't only one kinds right rishi? Why don't you go and meet the beneficiary if so doubtful?"
On the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. The period drama directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi also stars Manushi Chhillar in a leading role.
