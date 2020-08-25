Subramanian Swamy Alleges Sushant Met A Drug Dealer On The Day Of His Death

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has closely followed Sushant Singh rajput's death case, has now alleged that the late actor met a Dubai based drug dealer on the day that he died. He even named the supposed drug dealer and made a reference to Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Taking to his Twitter handle to make the new allegation, Subramanian Swamy wrote, "Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant's murder. Why?"

Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Swamy has been making many claims in Sushant's case right from the beginning. He recently gave support to the stun gun theory in Sushant's case, which claimed that the late actor was paralyzed with a stun gun before being killed. Pointing to some marks on Sushant's neck, Swamy had written, "Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe."

Swamy had also drawn a link between Sushant's death and the deaths of Sunanda Pushkar and Sridevi recently, and had said that the CBI should go through the high-profile cases of Sunanda and Sridevi. "With Israel and UAE Diplomatic Relations, Dubai Dadas from India are in deep trouble. So are the 3 Khan Musketeers. CBI should seek help of Mossad and Shin Beth for information on Sushant, Sridevi and Sunanda murders cases," he tweeted, on August 20.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. His case his now being investigated by the CBI.

