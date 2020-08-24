VIDEO: SSR’s Family Lawyer Says Kangana Ranaut Distracted Mumbai Police; Netizens Share Video Clip

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter handle to claim that Sushant's family and his family's lawyer Vikas Singh have always been supportive of her. She also dismissed reports of Vikas Singh saying that Kangana is furthering her own agenda with Sushant's death and she was not a friend of Sushant's.

In response to this, some netizens took it upon themselves to share a news clip wherein Vikas Singh says that Kangana's nepotism angle distracted the Mumbai Police from conducting a proper investigation of Sushant's death.

In an interview with NDTV, Singh said that Kangana had no say in Sushant's case and that she was only trying to settle her own scores over Sushant's shoulder. He further said that the Mumbai Police used Kangana as an excuse to start an inquiry which had nothing to do with Sushant's death. He added that Sushant's family were 'witnessing the drama' being unfolded by this.

Under the hashtag 'Kangana Virus', many netizens are sharing this news clip by NDTV.

#KangnaRanaut was Settling her personal Score with Bollywood people by using SSR's death. Because of her Mumbai police changed the direction of Investigation. Kangna has nothing to do in sushant's case - Vikas Singh (lawyer of SSR's family)#KanganaViruspic.twitter.com/s0XHEfFIb0 — ✨MASS✨RADHE✨ (@Freak4Salman) August 23, 2020

Kangana has made a barrage of accusations against the 'movie mafia' and her colleagues in the Hindi film industry for being responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana has alleged that filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra 'broke Sushant' and destroyed his career which ultimately led to the latter taking his own life.

However, Sushant's family has not made any such accusations. Even in the FIR that they registered with the Bihar Police, they have named only Rhea Chakraborty, her family and a few others in connection with his death.

Recently, Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh told Pinkvilla that Kangana's statements have nothing to do with the family's FIR and that she seems to be on her own trip, furthering her agenda and settling scores with whom she has personal issues.

Kangana rubbished these reports by saying that Vikas Singh and Sushant's family have always been supportive of her. She shared an edited video where Singh seems to be backing Kangana's claims and said that the reports of Vikas Singh slamming her are only rumours being spread by 'movie mafia media'.

Movie mafia Bikau media is at it again, Sushant’s lawyer/family never said anything against me, but rumours are being spread, here’s what the family lawyer said almost in every interview of his, beware of vulture media 🙏 https://t.co/qOICd7J2Gh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2020

