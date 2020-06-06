Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary: Son Sanjay Dutt Remembers Him With A Moving Post!

On Sunil Dutt's 91st birthday anniversary today (June 6, 2020), his son Sanjay Dutt remembered him with a heartfelt post. The Khalnayak actor shared a throwback picture on his Instagram page, in which he is seen sharing a happy moment with his late father.

Sanjay posted the moving picture of him and his dad to highlight his late dad Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary and captioned it as, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!❤️ "

Have a look at the picture.

The picture from Sanjay's childhood just goes to signify that some people are just there with you from the beginning till the end and Sanjay's dad Sunil Dutt will always be with him. Those we love never truly leave us, and there are things that death cannot touch which are those joyous memories that will always be there with Sanjay Dutt, no matter what!

Soon after he shared this picture, his wife Maanayata and daughter Trishala were quick to drop a comment. While his wife was all hearts for his post, his daughter commented, "Happy Birthday DadaJi 💙."

Speaking about his equation with his late father, Sanjay Dutt had earlier told a leading daily, "Whatever I am today is because of my father. He is my inspiration and I miss him every day. I did not always share an easy relationship with him. But he always stood by me. I wish he was here to see me as a free man and the beautiful family that I have today. He would have been proud."

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects, the actor will be next seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. He is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Torbaaz.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her 91st Birth Anniversary, Shares Special Message

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Recalls Her Fan Moment With Shah Rukh Khan Back In The '90s!