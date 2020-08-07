Sushant's Death Case: ED Rejects Rhea Chakraborty's Plea To Postpone Recording Of Her Statement

The latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected Rhea Chakraborty's plea to postpone the recording of her statement in connection with the money laundering case filed against her.

The actress had requested ED to delay the recording of her statement until the Supreme Court hears her transfer petition. Rhea's legal counsel Satish Maneshinde had said in a statement, "Rhea has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing."

However, Rhea's plea has been rejected and the actress has been asked to present herself for questioning before ED on August 7. According to a report in India Today, if the actress fails to appear before ED, then the probe agency may issue fresh summons to her.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 other people in Patna, in which he had raised allegations of money laundering against the Jalebi actress. Sushant's family has accused Rhea of taking 15 crore from the late actor. They have also accused her of misusing Sushant's money and his credit cards.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea is likely to be heard next week. The SC has asked all parties involved to submit their replies within three days.

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has stepped in to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. IPS officer Gagandeep Gambhir, along with senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar, will be supervising the CBI probe in the matter.

