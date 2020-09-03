Sushant's Case: Shruti Modi Had Offered To Quit After Knowing About Actor Taking Drugs, Says Lawyer

Shruti Modi's Lawyer Claims She Had Offered To Quit When She Came To Know About Sushant Taking Drugs

Sushant's manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi was quoted by the leading daily, "When she found out about it after 10 days of joining, Shruti decided to quit but Sushant told her to stay back and told her that he will not be party to it. So she continued to work as his manager on this condition."

Shruti Modi's Lawyer Claims His Client's Name Has Been Dragged Into The Case By Sushant's Family

"It is possible that she did not follow the instructions of the sister, so they may have some grievances. They wanted certain account details from her which she declined to part with," Shruti Modi's lawyer told Times of India.

Shruti Modi's Lawyer Claims Sushant's Sister Priyanka Had Spent His Money In April 2019

Shruti Modi's lawyer also told the tabloid that Sushant's sister Priyanka had spent his money in April 2019. On being asked if Priyanka hired and fired those who worked for the late actor, he said that his client is not aware of any such thing. Reacting to various reports mentioning a life insurance policy of Sushant which has a huge amount attached to it, Saraogi said, "I am not sure about that, but there should be one as even an ordinary person has life insurance.''

Shruti Modi's Lawyer On The Drug Angle In Sushant's Death Case

Further, when Times of India asked Shruti Modi's lawyer about the drug angle in Sushant's death case, he claimed that Imtiaz Khatri is a supplier both in Bollywood and political circles, and it is an open secret.