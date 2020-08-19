Sushant's Family Lawyer On SC Ordering CBI Inquiry In Actor's Death: A Victory For Sushant's Family

On Wednesday (August 19, 2020), the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

The court said that the FIR registered at Patna on the complaint filed by Sushant's father KKSingh was correct and added that the Bihar government had the right to refer the Patna FIR lodged by Singh to CBI. Further, the SC said that CBI will be competent to investigate not only the Patna FIR, but any other FIR related to Sushant's death case.

Reacting to SC's judgement, Sushant's family Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct.

He further said, "SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."

Meanwhile, the late actor's family has hailed the Supreme Court's decision of ordering a CBI probe in his death.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation."

"Whatever the outcome of the CBI Enquiry is, at the very least, we will get a fair and unbiased enquiry now. Very thankful to the Indian Jurisprudence for keeping the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians alive. Thanks to #Warriors4SSR who have fought hard for this victory," tweeted Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti.

Sushant's sister Meetu Singh thanked fans for their support and wrote on her Twitter page, "There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter."

Sushant's cousin Niraj Singh Babloo told ANI, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice."

