Sushant's Family Alleges Shekhar Suman & Sandip Ssingh Are Using Actor's Death For Political Mileage

Sushant Singh Rajput की मौत पर Shekhar Suman कर रहें हैं की राजनीति ? |FilmiBeat

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Upset With Shekhar Suman And Sandip Ssingh

A Zee News report quoted one of Sushant's family members as saying, "Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up."

Sushant's Family Was Not Aware About The Press Conference

The report stated that Sushant's family wasn't informed about the press conference. They are also upset with Sushant's ‘so-called' friend Sandip Ssingh, who spoke about nothing being suspicious about Sushant's death to the media. However, the family believes that all is wrong, and Sandip gave a clean chit to the film industry.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman Presses For CBI Inquiry Into Sushant's Death Case

In the recently-held press conference, Shekhar Suman had cited missing links, and made a strong pitch for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The actor has also started a forum called 'Justice For Sushant' for the same.

Currently, the Mumbai Police Is Investigating The Reason Behind Sushant's Suicide

As of now, they have questioned 28 people. On Tuesday, Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi was summoned by Bandra police for questioning. She was asked about her reported problems with the late actor during the film's shooting. However, Sanjana denied all the reports of controversy.