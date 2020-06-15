Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor Attend

A few celebrities from B-town including Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor, Pooja Chopra and Varun Sharma arrived at the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Apart from these celebrities, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is the director of Sushant's film Dil Bechara, was also spotted. These celebrities attended Sushant's funeral despite the heavy downpour in Mumbai.

Pic/Video Courtesy- Manav Manglani

Sushant took his life inside his room by hanging himself and was found dead at his Mumbai residence on 14 June 2020. The police has not found any solid reason behind the drastic step he took, but anti-depression pills were reportedly found in his room.

Apart from these celebrities, Sushant's family also arrived in Mumbai from Patna to perform the last rites of the actor. It is indeed a tough time for his family, especially his dad, who is inconsolable since yesterday. Reportedly, he had fainted as soon as he heard the unfortunate news about his son's demise. Sushant had lost his mother when he was young.

Earlier, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted outside Cooper Hospital and the actress looked devastated. Though neither of them confirmed their relationship, yesterday Sushant's cousin told the media that the Raabta actor was planning to get married in November 2020.

We pray to god to give strength to Sushant Singh Rajput's family to cope with this tragedy.