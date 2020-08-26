Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: CBI Finds Procedural Lapses In Mumbai Police's Probe

CBI after taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, has been investigating from different angles. The team so far has interrogated the late actor's friends, house staff and accountants and will also proceed to question more names associated with the case. According to recent developments in the case, CBI has found procedural lapses in the probe conducted by the Mumbai police.

According to a report by Times Now, Mumbai police has botched up the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The report also claimed that the investigating team did not handle the late actor's body properly, and the sanctity of the crime scene was also compromised. The revelation has raised many questions about Mumbai police's proceedings as well as on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to reports, when the HM was quizzed about the procedural lapses, he replied saying, "no comments."

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI team was not allowed inside the Cooper Hospital for not having an appointment. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem took place at the hospital, and many reports have claimed that discrepancies have been found in the late actor's post-mortem report. Republic World in a report also revealed that the doctors who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy, have been sent on leave.

Meanwhile, CBI had recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. Reports suggest that the CBI will soon summon Sandip Ssingh, who had reportedly contacted the ambulance driver two days after Sushant's demise, on June 16.

