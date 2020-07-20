Sushant Singh Rajput's Lookalike Sachin Tiwari To Star In Film Based On Late Actor's Life

Suicide Or Murder Is Inspired By Sushant's Life

The first look was posted on the Instagram page of a new OTT platform called VSG Binge. The caption read, "A boy from small-town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'. @vsgbinge presents #SuicideOrMurder Conceived & produced by @iamvijayshekhar Directed by @shamik_maulik Music by @shraddhapandit Music on @vsgmusic #vsgmusic #vsgbinge #sachintiwari #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput."

Producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta Opens Up About The Film

Vijay Shekhar Gupta said in a statement, "Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to accomplish their dreams of making it big here, end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns, who don't have godfathers in Bollywood, struggle. We will be revealing other characters one by one. I can assure you that this film will definitely unmask the real face of the insiders of Bollywood."

Will Be Directed By Shamik Maulik

Vijay Shekhar Gupta said that he is eyeing a Christmas 2020 release and revealed that the film is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput, but is inspired by his life. Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost is set to be directed by Shamik Maulik while singer and music director Shraddha Pandit will be composing music for the film.