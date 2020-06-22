Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Slams Reports About Going On Record About Actor's Personal Life

Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Sets The Record Straight

Revealing that he never breached the confidentiality clause, Dr Kersi Chavda wrote on his Facebook page, "DCP zone 9... Abhishek Trimukhe... under whose preview I spoke for all of three minutes... had made this statement to the media... which was conveniently not posted. So... I have not even made a statement."

Dr Kersi Chavda Slams Media For The Inaccurate Report

He further continued, "It is incredible how much filth there is in the media.. wherein the most basic "confidentiality issue" between a client and a therapist... is just trampled upon with great impunity. So... Dr Chavda.. the infamous one... has done nothing that could have caused so much of anguish and heartache in people. Dr. Chavda is a professional... who is ethical. Dr. Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this also goes far and wide."

Sushant's Psychiatrist Also Attached A Screenshot Of DCP Abhishek Trimukhe's Chat With A Journalist

The screenshot has the police official telling a journalist that the doctor's statement hasn't been recorded yet.

"Thank god for professionals like DCP Abhishek... who is aware of the tenets of client- dr privileged communication. On my request.. he was kind enough to send me this snapshot!!" Dr Kersi Chavda concluded his Facebook post.

The Mumbai Police Is Currently Investigating The Reason Behind Sushant's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The postmortem report revealed the preliminary cause of death to be asphyxia due to hanging. As of now, the police has recorded the statements of 16 people, including Sushant's legal advisor. According to a Pinkvilla report, the police is currently waiting for forensic lab reports of the blood samples. They have also collected some pieces from Sushant's home.