Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Says 'It's Time We Find The Truth And Get Justice'
While the Supreme Court has reserved judgement in Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death was accepted by Centre on Bihar government's recommendation. Now, the late actor's sister has taken to her Instagram profile to remind fans that the fight is not over yet.
This FIR filed in Patna has led to a turf war between the police forces of Patna and Mumbai on the bases of jurisdiction claims. As the case was transferred to CBI, the move was opposed by the Maharashtra government, that said the FIR registered by CBI should also be transferred to Mumbai police. Supreme Court is yet to decide on whether the case would be investigated by the CBI or Mumbai Police.
Shweta Urges Fans To Stand Together
Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to reiterated the family's demand for a CBI probe. She posted a picture of herself holding up a placard which read, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR." In the caption, Shweta added, "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput."
Shweta Also Shared A Video On Instagram
Soon afterwards, she also shared a video requesting a CBI inquiry and said that the family deserves to know the truth. Shweta wrote in the caption, "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. 🙏 #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah "
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
Sushant's family in the FIR with Patna police accusing his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Along with Rhea, her family has also been accused of misappropriating Rs 15 crore from his bank account in the last one year. However, KK Singh while giving a statement to CBI said the case should be looked into as a ‘murder' and not suicide, based on the recent developments in the investigations and media reports, which claim that the evidence was allegedly 'destroyed'.
Sushant passed away at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Mumbai Police filed an accidental death report and have recorded the statements of 56 people in the case until now.
