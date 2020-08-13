Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Says 'It's Time We Find The Truth And Get Justice'

Shweta Urges Fans To Stand Together

Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to reiterated the family's demand for a CBI probe. She posted a picture of herself holding up a placard which read, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR." In the caption, Shweta added, "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput."

Shweta Also Shared A Video On Instagram

Soon afterwards, she also shared a video requesting a CBI inquiry and said that the family deserves to know the truth. Shweta wrote in the caption, "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. 🙏 #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah ‬"

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sushant's family in the FIR with Patna police accusing his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Along with Rhea, her family has also been accused of misappropriating Rs 15 crore from his bank account in the last one year. However, KK Singh while giving a statement to CBI said the case should be looked into as a ‘murder' and not suicide, based on the recent developments in the investigations and media reports, which claim that the evidence was allegedly 'destroyed'.

Sushant passed away at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Mumbai Police filed an accidental death report and have recorded the statements of 56 people in the case until now.