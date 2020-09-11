Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Supports Ankita Lokhande Over Her War Of Words With Shibani Dandekar
After Rhea Chakraborty got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram page to pen a post in which she explained her opinion on Sushant's death case, and also questioned as to why Rhea, who was in a relationship with Sushant back then, allowed him to consume drugs if he was a depressed man.
This did not go down welll with Rhea's friend Shibani Dandekar who slammed Ankita in a post. Later, the Pavitra Rishta actress also hit back at Shibani for her comments on her. Amid this, Ankita found support in Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti over her spat with Shibani.
'Don't Even Bother To Clarify,' Sushant's Sister Tells Ankita Lokhande
Shweta retweeted Ankita's Twitter post and wrote, "Don't even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR."
Earlier, Ankita Had Lashed Out At Shibani For Taking A Jibe At Her
In response to Shibani Dandekar's open letter, the actress penned a lengthy post in which she denounced the '2 seconds of fame' accusation and blasted her for looking down upon television actors. "Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as 'GROTESQUE', Ankita wrote in her note.
For The Unversed, Shibani Had Accused Ankita Of Trying To Get 'Two Seconds Of Fame' By Targetting Rhea And Had Even Called Her 'Princess Of Patriarchy'
"This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!" Shibani had written on her Instagram story.
Shibani's open letter didn't go well with the netizens, who started their campaign 'I Stand With Ankita." Further, Ankita's friends and colleagues from the industry backed the Pavitra Rishta actress amid her verbal duel with Shibani.
