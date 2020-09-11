Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Supports Ankita Lokhande Over Her War Of Words With Shibani Dandekar

'Don't Even Bother To Clarify,' Sushant's Sister Tells Ankita Lokhande

Shweta retweeted Ankita's Twitter post and wrote, "Don't even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR."

Earlier, Ankita Had Lashed Out At Shibani For Taking A Jibe At Her

In response to Shibani Dandekar's open letter, the actress penned a lengthy post in which she denounced the '2 seconds of fame' accusation and blasted her for looking down upon television actors. "Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as 'GROTESQUE', Ankita wrote in her note.

For The Unversed, Shibani Had Accused Ankita Of Trying To Get 'Two Seconds Of Fame' By Targetting Rhea And Had Even Called Her 'Princess Of Patriarchy'

"This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!" Shibani had written on her Instagram story.

Shibani's open letter didn't go well with the netizens, who started their campaign 'I Stand With Ankita." Further, Ankita's friends and colleagues from the industry backed the Pavitra Rishta actress amid her verbal duel with Shibani.