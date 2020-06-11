Taimur Ali Khan Has A Cute Nickname For Sara Ali Khan And It Will Leave You Amused!
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is quite fond of his half-sister Sara Ali Khan. The little munchkin is often seen chilling with his step-siblings Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In one of her throwback interviews, Sara said that she adores Tim, and even revealed that he has a cute nickname for her.
Taimur Has A Nickname For Sara Ali Khan
The Simmba actress revealed that Taimur Ali Khan calls her ‘Gol'. She also added that he calls her 'Gol' even when she is not fat anymore, and nobody knows the reason why.
Sara Ali Khan Also Spoke About Paparazzi's Obsession With Taimur
"He is like a sensation and still is. I don't remember the last person who was a sensation for 3 years, usually, it is seasonal. Clearly not with my brother, so yeah he is a star," the Kedarnath actress said in the throwback interview.
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan Is Currently Quarantining With Her Mom Amrita Singh And Brother Ibrahim
Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim are spending some quality time together amid the lockdown. From making entertaining TikTok videos to practising workouts together, these two have been giving us some major sibling goals.
Talking About Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Projects
The actress will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The comic caper is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same title. Besides this film, Sara is also a part of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside south star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Step Out For A Walk At Marine Drive In Unlock 1
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan-Taimur's Quarantine Mornings: Kareena Kapoor Shares Cute Pics Of Her 'Favourite Boys'