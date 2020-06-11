Taimur Ali Khan Has A Cute Nickname For Sara Ali Khan And It Will Leave You Amused!

Taimur Has A Nickname For Sara Ali Khan

The Simmba actress revealed that Taimur Ali Khan calls her ‘Gol'. She also added that he calls her 'Gol' even when she is not fat anymore, and nobody knows the reason why.

Sara Ali Khan Also Spoke About Paparazzi's Obsession With Taimur

"He is like a sensation and still is. I don't remember the last person who was a sensation for 3 years, usually, it is seasonal. Clearly not with my brother, so yeah he is a star," the Kedarnath actress said in the throwback interview.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan Is Currently Quarantining With Her Mom Amrita Singh And Brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim are spending some quality time together amid the lockdown. From making entertaining TikTok videos to practising workouts together, these two have been giving us some major sibling goals.

Talking About Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Projects

The actress will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The comic caper is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same title. Besides this film, Sara is also a part of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside south star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.