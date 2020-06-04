Saif Ali Khan-Taimur's Quarantine Mornings: Kareena Kapoor Shares Cute Pics Of Her 'Favourite Boys'

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan debuted on Instagram, the actress has been treating us with some amazing sneak-peek into her daily life. From her no makeup selfies to her son Taimur's adorable antics, the Angrezi Medium star has got on her social media game on point.

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is currently in self-quarantine with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur at home. Recently, the leading lady left her Instafam swooning with her cute pictures of little Tim in a playful mood.

Sharing two pictures of the father-son duo, Bebo wrote, "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally."

In one of the photos, Taimur dressed in a Donal Duck t-shirt and shorts, is seen yawning while laying on top of Saif's back. The another snap has the little muchkin flaunting his goofy smile for the camera.

Within no time, Bebo's pictures got flooded with likes and comments from fans and family. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "💖😂." Amrita Arora too, dropped a series of heart emojis on her best friend's pictures.

A few days ago, Kareena had posted a picture of Saif giving a haircut to Taimur, and had captioned it, "Haircut anyone."

Earlier in an interview, Saif had said that Taimur will be devastated after the lockdown ends, as he and Kareena will return to work.

The Tanhaji actor was quoted as saying, Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like 'this is not a good time.' I said why? He said, 'I can't play with my friends' or 'I can't go out' or 'something Coronavirus'."

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, the actress was last seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. Her upcoming films are Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

