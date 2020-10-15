Twinkle Khanna Dislikes This Habit Of Akshay Kumar The Most!

We love Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Their marriage has stood the test of time, and the duo has been together through thick and thin. An old video of Akshay Kumar is going viral on the internet, wherein the actor had revealed his worst habit as a husband. Want to know what it could be? Keep reading!

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Akshay had said, "When I come back home at 6.30, after my work, I just get into my pyjamas and I watch some sports."

In fact, Akshay had went on to reveal that he loves watching sports so much that he could not stay away from it even during his wife's book launch event. "I still remember when you guys were there for the book launch... I love watching cricket and sports. When she was talking, I just gave a glance at the score and she knew that I was looking at the score. That is my worst habit," added Kumar.

Last year, while speaking to a media portal, Akshay had also admitted that he's a cricket lover, but his son is not.

"My son isn't into cricket, but my daughter (Nitara) is. She is just six years old and loves cricket. My son hates cricket because I watch the sport a lot. But my daughter loves it when I watch it, because then even she gets a chance to watch it," shared Akshay.

Akshay also revealed that he played cricket for his school. Usually, players are selected for their bowling and batting skills, but Akshay was taken in the team for his fielding skills.

He added, "People used to say 'this boy is for fielding, he will run around and stop boundaries'."

With respect to work, Akshay will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb. The horror-comedy film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, and it also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.

