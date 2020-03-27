WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan A Makes Surprise Appearance In Dad Saif Ali Khan’s Live Interview!

It cannot be denied that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable three year old son Taimur Ali Khan is the best thing on the internet, nearly every day. Many wait to catch a daily glimpse of Taimur through the paparazzi's lens.

But as the nation has been in lockdown for a few days now to control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), many are missing seeing Taimur. So, it was a big treat for fans when Taimur hijacked his dad Saif's interview recently and took the anchor and the audience watching by complete surprise.

Saif Ali Khan was speaking to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar in a video interview from his house about how he plans to spend his time in isolation with his family amidst the nationwide lockdown. His interview was taken over by the little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan, who appeared on screen wearing a hulk mask and gloves. When his dad removed his mask and Navika spoke to him, a confused Taimur asked where she is as he could not see her on a screen.

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Taimur's cameo on live television surely raised the spirits of his fans in this time of crisis. Saif, Kareena and Taimur have been practicing social distancing like other celebs. Kareena, who recently made her big Instagram debut, keeps posting pictures and videos of what she her family are up to in this abundant 'me time' that everyone has got.

