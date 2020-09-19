When Karan Johar Reacted To Being Called A 'Movie Mafia' By Kangana Ranaut!

The Video Dates Back To 2017

While speaking at the London School of Economics in 2017, Karan had said, "What does she (Kangana) mean by ‘movie mafia'? What does she think we are doing? Sitting here and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? We do that by our choice."

Karan On Not Working With Kangana

He further added, "I do that because may be I am not interested to work with Kangana and that does not make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion. I appreciate that she had a great perspective and everyone lauded her for coming on my show. People said ‘she gave it off to Karan' and I would say of course, but I was gracious enough to keep everything."

Karan Called Out Kangana For Playing The Victim Card

Karan had also said that he was done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card.

"You can't be this victim at every point of time who has a sad story to say as to how you have been terrorised by the bad world of industry. Leave it," asserted Johar.

Karan On Being Called 'Flag Bearer of Nepotism'

Karan had also criticised Kangana for calling him the 'flag bearer of nepotism', and said that Kangana has the right to have an opinion, but when she calls him the ‘flag bearer of nepotism', he is just glad to know that she knows what nepotism is.

He further added, "I don't think she has understood the entirety of that statement because what is nepotism? Am I working with my nephews, nieces, sons, daughters? What about those 15 filmmakers who are not from the film industry whom I have launched?"

We wonder if Kangana would react to this video of Karan, as it's going viral on Twitter.