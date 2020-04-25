WWE Wrestler Nikki Bella Posts Throwback Picture With Aishwarya Rai; ‘Met Unforgettable People’

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella has posted a throwback picture with the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from her trip to India in 2007. Nikki shared that she and her twin sister, Brie Bella were in India for eleven days, for a commercial shoot and that they fell in love with the country. Take a look!

Nikki posted a picture, in which she and Brie can be seen posing with Aishwarya. Aishwarya is wearing a black outfit and the three girls light up the picture with their bright smiles.

Sharing a few other pictures from her memorable trip, Nikki captionedthem as, "A flashback to 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to film a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." She continued, "We fell in love with India, their culture, their food, their love and light. We met so many incredible and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our India Bella Army! I took so many photos! Think I need to put the rest on our YouTube channel along with the commercial! We did our own stunts in it! Was so cool." (sic)

The post has received over 2,00,000 'likes' so far.

Aishwarya has been active on social media during the Coronavirus lockdown, sharing pictures of the Bachchan family participating in the janta curfew and so on.

