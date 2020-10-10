Yami Gautam On Being Snubbed At The Filmfare Awards For Her Performance In Bala!

This year, when actress Yami Gautam was snubbed for her performance in Bala, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, the actress had openly expressed her displeasure. Well, now the incident is in the past, and Yami is already pumped for her latest release Ginny Weds Sunny, which is streaming on Netflix.

Yami spoke to Firstpost and shared what she now thinks about being snubbed at the Filmfare awards and said, "It was not about winning an award. It was just a question of nomination, which is not to see your name up there because we do talk about celebrating actors, cinema. It is a mark of respect associated with that nomination. There was nothing else to it."

Yami further added that she was surprised as much as the people who were rooting for her, but the very next moment, she felt it was all right.

"I wrote that it's a long journey, and I am a hustler for life. I am so conditioned to all this that it doesn't matter to me. The fact that I got so much love from my audience, my contemporaries, my fraternity, media, critics. It was genuine love that can make up for 100 such awards," added the Vicky Donor actress.

In the same interview, Yami also spoke about the ongoing debate on nepotism and revealed her stand. She said that she looks on the entire issue differently, and more than nepotism, she fears favouritism.

She said, "Nepotism is a part of it but the bigger issue for me has always been favouritism."

