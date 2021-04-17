99 Songs Actor Ehan Bhat Reveals AR Rahman Advised Him On How To Stay Away From Vices Of Bollywood

Ehat Bhat who made his film debut with AR Rahman's maiden production 99 Songs, recently opened up about his equation with the Oscar-winning music composer in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid.

The actor said that Rahman treated him like his brother and was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "It could easily have been a producer and actor's relationship but with him, it was pretty different. If he had a brother, he would treat him the same way he treated me. It has gone beyond 99 Songs."

Speaking about how he has found a role model for life, Ehan told the daily, "Every time I would meet him in these four years, he would never compliment my acting or say anything about my character or 99 Songs. The only thing we would talk about is how to be a good human, how to be an inspiration, how to stay away from the vices of the entertainment industry and work hard. I learnt all this from him and even after the film is over, I have a role model for life."

When asked to elaborate on what he meant when he said AR Rahman advised him on how to stay away from the vices of the film industry, Ehan explained, "They say some people can't handle success. Maybe he was predicting that if I become famous in life, I might fall for the vices. If you have fame following you, you sometimes forget your roots and where you came from, and you indulge in activities that no longer serve you in your craft. Maybe he meant to say that I should stay focussed and grounded."

Ehan who hails from a family of doctors and engineers, also opened up about his struggling days when he landed in Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

"It was a struggle for food, I had to struggle to pay rent, I have had nights where I had to eat Maggi for dinner. I had to look at price tags for everything during that period, which was a long time. But never did it occur to me that main yahaan se jaunga toh khali haath jaunga (I will return empty-handed). I was always determined ki kuch karke hi jaunga (that I will achieve something). My willpower made me stay here and focus on the right things," Hindustan Times quoted Ehan as saying.

Speaking about Ehan's debut film 99 Songs, the musical drama helmed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, revolves around a youngster who finds himself facing the toughest test of his life when his artistic aspirations get in the way of his relationship with his love interest.

