Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao's Divorce: Here Is How The Former Couple Had Started Their Romance

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's separation announcement today (July 3) has inevitably come as a huge shock to all their fans. The former couple who are also parents to their son Azad Rao Khan was the example of togetherness and companionship and even amidst the news of their divorce, some fans cannot help but remember the happy memories of the two. Aamir and Kiran had met on the sets of the movie Lagaan.

Kiran Rao was the assistant director for the blockbuster film. Aamir Khan had revealed in an earlier interview with a Chinese news channel how he had fallen in love with Kiran. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor had revealed, "I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn't have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again."

However, Aamir had gone on to say that he had bonded with Kiran after his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta in the year 2002. In the same interview, the Taare Zameen Par actor had said, "In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, 'My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.' It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy."

It was clear that this was the beginning of a blossoming romance between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The two soon tied the knot on December 28, 2005. Reportedly, the former couple had an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close family and friends in Aamir's farmhouse in Panchgani.

Aamir and Kiran had then welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in the year 2011. However, their marital bliss has come to an end with their divorce announcement on July 3, 2021. The couple said in a joint statement, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together."