Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Team Denies Rumours Of Littering Ladakh Village During Shoot

Recently, Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha hit the news for wrong reasons when a Twitter user post a video of Ladakh village Wakha, and claimed that the film's cast and crew had littered that location.

Pooja Bhatt On Aamir Khan's Divorce: Most Marriages End Badly; Relationships Are Not Made/Un-Made On Paper

Now, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) has refuted all these rumours with a strongly-worded statement in which they clarified that as part of the production house's cleanliness protocols, the shoot location is always inspected more than once to ensure that it's trash free at all times.

The statement read, "To whomsoever it may concern, AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it."

Further, the film production house rubbished rumours of littering the shooting location and added, "We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Gashmeer Mahajani: Guru Dutt's Pyaasa Made A Mountain Of Difference To Me

Have a look at the statement.

Meanwhile, last week, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya aka Chay Akkineni had confirmed that he is a part of this Aamir Khan-starrer. The Majili actor had shared a picture with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao from Ladakh. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.