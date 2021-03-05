Abhishek Kapoor Reveals Why He Went Numb When He Heard The News Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Director Abhishek Kapoor recently took to his Instagram page to share a BTS video from Kai Po Che climax shoot in which Sushant Singh Rajput's character Ishaan dies. The filmmaker said that he was so emotionally affected by that scene that when he got the news of Sushant's passing away in real life, he went numb.

Abhishek wrote, "Ep 6- the climax We were so charged about this story as we were writing it.i remember I cried when we wrote the climax, i cried when we shot it and i cried when i saw the edit.. i cried most when i saw it with the background score.. i saw ishaan die so many times and then again in kedarnath.. i guess thats why on 14 th june when we got the terrible news , i went numb.... like i still am.."

See his post.

Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, completed 8 years last month. While speaking with ETimes, the filmmaker recalled his fond memories of working with late Sushant Singh Rajput and shared, "I'd never seen any of Sushant's previous works before casting him. Back then, the industry wasn't very accepting of television actors. But post Rock On!!, people had faith in me and I just went for it. As for the efforts, there wasn't any out-of-the-ordinary effort involved when it came to moulding Sushant. He was just fabulous right from the start and from the first day itself I knew we're going to fly together. It was a scene where he teaches the students about knocking the bat and I could gauge from his body language that he had just sunk his teeth into this character."

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. With most successful films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichore in his filmography, he become one of the most popular actors within a short span of time. However, his untimely demise on June 14, 2020 jolted his fans and the film industry, and left a void which can be filled.

