Abhishek Kapoor Recalls Spending His Own Money To Finish Kedarnath; Says People Felt Sushant Wasn't A Star

Director Abhishek Kapoor opened up on the challenges he faced while completing his 2018 film Kedarnath which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles. The filmmaker revealed that he spent his own money to finish the shooting of the movie. Kapoor also recalled people backing out of the film because they felt Sushant wasn't a star.

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director told India Today, "It is so strange. People were leaving Kedarnath saying Sushant is not a star. I was fighting for that movie. I put money from my own pocket to finish it. I was under so much pressure, but I had conviction so I had to make the film."

He also said that while Sushant was alive, he did not get to know how much he was loved. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "While making Kedarnath, I knew Sushant was in pain. The thing is, once he passed away, the whole world became his fan. But it was not always like that. There was a system that didn't let him believe how much he was loved. He did not get it. But he passed away, and it's like the whole country exploded and declared how much they loved him. That's the tragedy."

Meanwhile, Kedarnath clocked three years earlier this week. To mark the anniversary, Abhishek had dedicated an Instagram post to Sushant in which he had remembered the late actor as an 'extraordinary soul.'

He had written, "It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day... But the fruits of one's labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place..."

He had further continued, "Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T. Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year.