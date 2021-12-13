Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Day 3 Box Office Collection

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui failed to rake in big box office numbers in its first weekend despite glowing reviews from the critics for its sensitive portrayal of LGBTQA community.

If the early estimates are to be believed, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial collected around Rs 5 crore on its day 3 of release. The movie had earlier minted Rs 3.75 crore and Rs 4.87 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. In all, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has earned around Rs 12.50 crore in three days.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the romantic drama performed poorly in the mass circuits. It's driving majority of its business from the multiplexes and is performing well in places like Delhi, NCR and Punjab.

Earlier while speaking with the Hindu, director Abhishek Kapoor said that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is not a regular love story. He was quoted as saying, "Vaani plays a trans woman called Maanvi who has made the gender transition a few years ago and is now living life on her terms. This is a progressive story. We went to the sets with the excitement of making a film that calls for a change in our mindset and is more accepting of people."

He had further added, "It is a film with a lot of colour and music. We want people to come in, be entertained and watch a story that is relevant today." He also revealed that the original idea was a serious story but he thought that it needed to be dealt with differently.

Chandigarh Kare Aashqiui revolves around Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana), a bodybuilder who falls in love with Maanvi, a Zumba instructor (Vaani Kapoor). However, their relationship hits a rock when he discovers a trans woman.