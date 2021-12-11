Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Day 2 Box Office Collection:

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hit the big screens on Friday (December 10, 2021). Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film began its run at the box office on a slow note but managed to rake in a decent number despite 50% occupancy in cinema halls.

On its first day of release, the Ayushmann-Vaani starrer collected Rs 3.75 crore. Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 2, early estimates state that the romantic drama has minted around Rs 5 crore.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann-Vaani's Film Mints Rs 3.75 Crore

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui received a thumbs up from the critics for its sensitive portrayal of LGBT community. The film is expected to witness an increase in footfalls on Sunday with a positive word of mouth.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: Ayushmann-Vaani Kapoor Bring A Refreshing LGBTQA Positive Love Story

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui revolves around the romance brewing between a fitness trainer and a zumba instructor who is a trans woman. In a chat with the Hindu, Abhishek Kapoor revealed that casting the female lead was not easy and his team deliberated on casting a trans person before deciding to go for a mainstream heroine.

"I thought popular actors might have image issues and would hesitate. However, Vaani was enthusiastic after reading the script," he was quoted as saying. He further emphasized that her character in the film is not projected as a victim, but as an empowered woman.

Speaking about how the world understands very little about the trans community, he added, "We take gender for granted. It is not easy for someone to transition. After psychological counselling for a year or more, the doctors decide if a person is ready for change. The surgery is a complicated one, involving hormonal changes. A process of spiritual awakening happens after the trial by fire. Many who have made the transition are proud of how beautiful they are today and how their mind and body are in sync. Yet, they are hurt when society does not accept them."