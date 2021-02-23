Adhyayan Suman Calls Suicide Rumours 'Shameful'; Says 'How Can You Cook Such Things About Someone?'

Recently, a leading Hindi news channel falsely reported about actor Adhyayan Suman's death by suicide. His father Shekhar Suman lashed out at the media house in a series of tweets and threatened strict legal action against them.

Now, Adhyayan has reacted to his death rumours. The Heartless actor called these reports 'shameful' and said that he was in shock. He further added that his mother was shocked to hear the news, more so as he couldn't respond to her calls because he was in a meeting.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Adhyayan opened up about the series of events which unfolded on the day his death rumours surfaced in media, the actor told the paparazzi, "I was in a meeting when people started calling me. People were nervous as I could not pick calls. Even when my mom called. She was obviously in shock and could not believe the reports."

He further slammed the false reports and said, "This is so wrong! To hear that your child has died by suicide! Why would you report this? Why would you write such things about me? I am happy in my life and am working hard. I do not need to die by suicide. I do not want anyone to die by suicide. How can you cook up such things about someone? It is shameful!).

Earlier, Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman had told an entertainment portal that he will be taking the strictest possible legal action against the news channel who spread the false news. "They should realize they can't play with human lives for TRPs. I am taking the maximum legal action against them. Merely an apology won't do. They have to pay for what they've done," Shekhar had told Spotboye.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Slams A News Channel For Falsely Claiming That His Son Adhyayan Died By Suicide

ALSO READ: Adhyayan Suman Calls Out Movie Mafia In Bollywood: My Calls Have Not Been Answered Since 9 Years