Ahead Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary Fans Reminisce About The Late Actor

Earlier today on Twitter, fans got emotional while reminiscing about their favourite star Sushant Singh Rajput, who's no more in this world. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020 and since then, fans have been asking for justice. Had Sushant been present among us, tomorrow (January 21, 2021), the actor would be celebrating his thirty fifth birthday. Sadly, he left the world too soon.

ALSO READ: Shweta Singh Kirti Shares An Old Note By Sushant Singh Rajput, Calls It A Profound Thought

"Don't just count your years, make your years count. GONE TOO SOON ! ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY 🎂," wrote a netizen.

"You: Are u excited for 21st? Me: Yes I'm. You:Are u really excited for 21st? Me:🥺No..Rather than excitement my heart is getting heavier.. It wont be a celebration without bday boy...missing you horribly @itsSSR🦋💫♥️♥️ Waiting for u...come soon..♥️ ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY," wrote another fan.

Hoping for justice to be served to the Raabta actor and his fans, a fan wrote, "Thank you Sushant भाई for being the reason of this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA 🇮🇳 and the globe. You will get justice for sure भाई । SSRians will never let you down. ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY."

Calling Sushant irreplaceable, a netizen tweeted, "There's no other person that can replace your role in our life Sushant. ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY."

"A meaningful life is all about being real,being kind,being humble and being able to touch the lives of others in a good vibes. You had a meaningful life Sushant. @itsSSR Congratulations guys 105k tweets have done.. Keep it moving it's just ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY @nilotpalm3," tweeted another fan.

Going by the tweets, one thing is sure that even though it's been more than six months since Sushant left for his heavenly abode, fans haven't gotten over his sudden demise yet. They still remember every little thing attached to the actor, and make sure to voice their thoughts on social media.

Fans' love towards Sushant reminds us of good old days when Sushant used to interact with his fans via his social media accounts. In fact, Sushant was one of the few stars, who used to follow his die-hard fans back on Instagram and Twitter.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Get Furious As Sanjay Puran Singh Announces Revival Of Chanda Mama Door Ke

(Social media posts are unedited.)