Alia Bhatt Confirms Starring In Darlings; To Co-Produce The Film With Shah Rukh Khan; See Announcement Video

Alia Bhatt is springing back-to-back surprises today. After launching her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, the actress has now announced her first project titled Darlings under this banner. Alia will also be a part of this black comedy along with a talented ensemble cast comprising of Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Alia will be co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Speaking about it, the actress said in a statement, "I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies."

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Twitter page to announce her new film and posted, "This one's special! 😊♥️ Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @EternalSunProd, in association with my fav @iamsrk's @RedChilliesEnt Starring the amazing @ShefaliShah_, @MrVijayVarma, @roshanmathew22 Directed by @djasmeet & produced by @gaurikhan, @_GauravVerma."

The film announcement video begins with a statutory warning - a reminder that offending women can be very dangerous for your health!

Darlings marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen. Talking about it, she said, "With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay (Varma) and Roshan (Mathew) we have a dream cast and the perfect 'partners in crime' if I can call them that. We couldn't have asked for anything more and now I can't wait to get on the floor!"

Darlings is touted to be a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Written by Parveez Sheikh and Jasmeet, the film is slated to go on floors this month.

