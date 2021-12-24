Anil Kapoor's Birthday: Bollywood Celebs Share Warm Wishes For The Mr India Actor

If there is one actor who is literally defying ageing, it is none other than the eternal 'Jhakaas' actor Anil Kapoor. The veteran actor turns 65 today and still exudes the same charm, vibrancy and aura as he did during his initial years in the industry. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to wish him.

Anushka Sharma shared a lovely picture of Anil Kapoor posing against the backdrop of the Gateway Of India in Mumbai on her Instagram stories. Anushka then wrote for her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star stating, "Happy Birthday Anil Sir. Wishing you love and light always" along with a light emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a stylish picture of Anil Kapoor from one of his photoshoots. Kareena who had shared the screen space with the actor in Tashan captioned the post stating, "Happy Birthday to the Legend. Thank you for always inspiring. We are the best, love love love." Take a look at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress' post.

Madhuri Dixit whose onscreen pairing with Anil Kapoor is still adored to this day, also had a delightful birthday wish for him. The actress shared an endearing picture of herself posing with Kapoor on Twitter. She captioned the same stating, "There's never a dull moment when you are around. Happiest birthday @AnilKapoor. May you keep inspiring everyone, stay forever young & have a Jhakass year ahead." The duo has worked in many successful films together like Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Pukar, Khel, Parinda and Total Dhamaal.

There's never a dull moment when you are around. Happiest birthday @AnilKapoor. May you keep inspiring everyone, stay forever young & have a jhakass year ahead 🥳 pic.twitter.com/AIbxnMbKg0 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 24, 2021

Anil Kapoor's nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious birthday wish for the actor. Arjun paid an ode to the Fanney Khan actor's not ageing for an eternity. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor photoshopped Kapoor's picture from his younger days to all of their current pictures from the present age. In the last slide, one can see the actor still remaining young while Arjun has grown old in the year 2060. One can also spot a throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor in the post too. Take a look.

Anil Kapoor's daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor shared a string of pictures with her father with a lovely caption. She stated, "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspire me. There is no one like you, and I couldn't have wished for a better father. There may be a distance between us but you're my heart, so you're always with me. Love you." Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has joined the star cast of the movie Fighter. Hrithik Roshan welcomed the actor on the team with a beautiful birthday wish. The movie's female lead Deepika Padukone also wished Kapoor while welcoming him in the movie.