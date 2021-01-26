Ankita Lokhande Shares Her Happiest Memory With Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘Pray For Him And His Family’

Ankita Lokhande recently conducted a chat session with her fans on Instagram wherein she was flooded with several questions regarding her professional and personal life. However, one of the most special moment during the chat was that she went on to reveal her happiest moment with the late actor and ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput. She also revealed her message for their fans.

Talking about the same, one of the fans asked Ankita Lokhande on what was her happiest memory with Sushant Singh Rajput. To this, the actor shared a video of Sushant video calling with her. The Manikarnika actor captioned the video stating, 'When he was shooting Dhoni.' Take a look at a screenshot from the video.

Apart from that, Ankita Lokhande was also quipped on saying a word for the 'Sushita' fans. To this, the actor replied, 'Keep loving and keep praying for him and his family.' Not only that, but the Pavitra Rishta actor also shared a lovely picture of the two dancing together on happier times. Take a look.

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, on January 21, Ankita Lokhande had shared a beautiful throwback video of the actor having fun with their pet dog Scotch. She had captioned the same stating, 'I don't know how to start and what to say but yes today I'm gonna share few of your old videos Sushant to celebrate you. These are the only memories I have with u and I will always remember Like this, happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable. Scotch has always missed u and now I guess he misses u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho. Happy birthday to u and u will be missed.'

