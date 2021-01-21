Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Rajkummar Rao, Ankita Lokhande & Others Share Special Tributes

Fans have declared Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary as 'Sushant Day' on social media platforms, and many have shared heartfelt messages and old pictures of the actor. Bollywood stars and Sushant's co-stars have also joined in and remembered the late actor through special tributes. From ex-girlfriend Anikta Lokhande to co-stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, they all shared memories with Sushant.

Rajkummar Rao who starred in Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film Kai Po Che!, shared a picture of the actor on his Instagram stories. In the picture, SSR can be seen strumming a guitar in a yellow T-shirt. Rao captioned the story with a simple red heart.

SSR's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared a BTS picture from the film's set on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe Red heart @itsSSR #ssrbirthday #SushantDay."

Take a look at the post:

Ankita Lokhande who joined SRR's family and fans in seeking justice for the late actor, shared an old video of him playing with a dog. She captioned the video saying she wants to remember him happy and adorable.

"I don't know how to start and what to say but yes today I'm gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and I will always remember Like this ❤️happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable ☺️ #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more . I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho ❤️ happy birthday to u ? u will be missed #memoriesforlife," Ankita wrote.

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant his first Television show also remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary. Sharing a video from the daily soap titled Pavitra Rishta, she captioned the post as, "Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!"

Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14, 2020, had been part of many films including, Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshi, Sonchiriya and others. His last film, Dil Bechara was released posthumously a month later on Disney+ Hotstar.

