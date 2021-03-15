Anushka Sharma On The Advice She Received As Producer: Was Told Not To Get Distracted By Production

Anushka Sharma started her stint as a producer when she bankrolled her acclaimed film NH10 wherein she also played the lead role. The film also completed six years recently and on the occasion, the actor recalled her journey as a producer and the advice that she had received when she was about to don the hat of the same. Anushka also revealed that she is proud to be considered as a force to be reckoned with today for changing the content narrative in Indian through her movies.

However, Anushka Sharma revealed that her journey as a producer was not easy as some people had advised her to not take this path in her career. According to a news report in Bollywood Life, the actor said to a publication, "I was told by many that I should concentrate on my film career and not get distracted by production. Today, I can't imagine myself without NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok and the exciting projects that lie ahead. The journey started with NH10 and while it started with a bang, I can tell you that I was a clueless producer."

Also Read: Anushka Rings In Vamika's 2-Month Birthday; Here's How Virushka Is Celebrating Gender Neutrality The Right Way

Anushka Sharma further added that she was very young when she donned the hat of a producer and that she had to learn the nuances of the same. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also credited her brother Karnesh Sharma for sharing the same passion and vision like her to give clutter-breaking content to the audience. The actor said, "I was young, I had to really take time out to understand the ropes of production and I'm thankful that I had my brother Karnesh (Sharma) who shared my vision and passion of giving clutter-breaking content to audiences. I had a head full of dreams and my brother really fanned my thoughts and brought his strong content sensibilities to the fore. We were and are a great team."

Also Read: Virat Kohli Shares A Lovely Picture With Anushka Sharma On Ticking 2 Months Of Parenthood

Anushka Sharma was only 25 years of age when she ventured into production. However, the actor revealed that she considers herself fortunate to be able to take the decision. The Zero actor said, "I'm glad I took the punt at 25 and if I have been able to change the discourse of being a female producer in town who is always looking to be disruptive, I consider myself fortunate. I have always felt a responsibility to stand for good content and deliver fresh entertainment to audiences. NH10 was our attempt to break-away from stereotyped cinema, stereotyped films with women protagonists, and wow audiences." The actor has tasted success as a producer with her recent bankrolled projects Bulbbul and Paatal Lok striking a positive chord with the masses.