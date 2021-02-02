Anushka Sharma's Doppelganger Julia Michaels Has A Sweet Reaction To Vamika's First Picture

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-hubby Virat Kohi were blessed with a baby girl on January 11 this year. Yesterday, the Bollywood star took to her Instagram page to introduce her daughter Vamika to the world along with a heartfelt post.

After Anushka shared the first glimpse of baby Kohli, netizens flocked to the comments section in her post to drop sweet messages for the new parents and their little one. One comment which caught everyone's attention was that of Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, who is popular in India as Anushka's celebrity doppelganger.

The 'I Miss You' singer commented, 'CONGRATS!!!' on Anushka's post. Julia's comment received almost 2000 likes.

Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels first connected on Twitter when netizens pointed out striking similarities in their looks. When Julia realized how much she looked like the Pari actress, she wrote, "Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we're twins lol," along a bunch of their pictures which had gone viral. In reply, Anushka wrote, "OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life." Now, Anushka and Julia follow each other on Instagram.

Speaking about Anushka's professional life, the actress was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film Zero. Last year in an interview, Anushka had said that she plans to return to work after delivery. "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," the actress was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Name Their Daughter Vamika; Actress Says 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Receives Flak Over His Twitter Post On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Daughter