Arjun Kapoor Misses His Late Mom As He Completes 9 Years In Bollywood; Says 'I Am Still Lost Without You'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor clocks 9 years in the Hindi film industry today (May 11, 2021). Last night, the Ki & Ka star took to social media to pen an emotional note in which he remembered his late mother Mona Kapoor and spoke about how he feels lost without her.

Arjun shared a throwback picture on his Instagram page in which he looks a little lost while his mother is smiling for the camera. The actor captioned his picture as, "Yesterday was Mother's Day I hated every bit of it.... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I'm still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back..."

Arjun's industry colleagues showered him with love on his post. Radhika Madan, Vikrant Massey, Ruchika Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section of his post. Soni Razdan wrote, "Your lovely mom was one of the kindest most warm people I've ever met. You take care." Tisca Chopra commented, "She was a gem .. and you are blessed to have had her in your life .. she must be smiling from above."

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Signed Sardar Ka Grandson For His Grandparents, Calls It An 'Instant Gratification Film'

Arjun lost his mother Mona Kapoor to cancer in March 2012 before the release of his debut film Ishaqzaade.

Earlier, the Mubarakan actor had talked about coping with his mother's loss and revealed he didn't her room for six years after her death.

"Letting the memories live on... "But then it's not a normal thing to have one room completely locked up forever when you don't have place in the house right? But it's just that for me and Anshula, this house is her. So everyday I go out make people happy, make myself happy, work, act in movies, celebrate being a star and there's love and selfies, maza aa raha hai, shooting kar rahe ho, you're living the dream job. And then when you come back home, I can't tell her what I did. So it just feels incomplete. Whatever I do, that void will remain. So you can't deal with it beyond dealing with it as it happens. You have to be spontaneous and understand it, accept it, smile about it, bittersweet, think about her in a positive way and then move ahead," he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Reveals What He Has Learnt From Girlfriend Malaika Arora; Says 'I Love How Dignified She Is'

Arjun Kapoor often shares emotional posts in memory of his late mother on his social media handles.

Workwise, the actor is awaiting the release of Sardar Ka Grandson which will premiere on Netflix on May 18. His upcoming projects are Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.