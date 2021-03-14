Ashish Vidyarthi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Admitted To A Hospital In Delhi

Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. The actor who shared the news yesterday on his social media handle, has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

The National-Award-winning actor revealed in his Instagram video that he felt uneasy on Thursday. He then got tested for the virus which confirmed his positive status. Ashish then urged everyone who came in contact with him in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi to get themselves tested.

He captioned the post and wrote, “This is one positive I didn't want... I tested positive for Covid... Whoever has come in touch with me, please get yourself tested. Am symptom free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi!” Check out the post below:

Ashish Vidyarthi has been a part of the film industry for many decades and has worked in different Indian languages. The actor won the National Award for his role in the 1994 film Drohkaal. The 58-year-old actor has featured in films like 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, and many more.

It must be noted that many Bollywood celebs including Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor Ranvir Shorey, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others were tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

