Heropanti 2 Director Ahmed Khan Gifts Wife A Swanky Black Batmobile; Latter Calls It 'Dream Come True'

Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan recently surprised his wife Shaira with a jaw-dropping gift on her birthday. The filmmaker gifted his better half a swanky black ride. The latter took to her social media to give fans a glimpse of her brand new gift.

Sharing a bunch of pictures in which she is seen posing with the Batmobile modelled after the Keaton Batmobile from 1989, Shaira wrote, "Thanku love @khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true ... #Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile @____azaan____ @_subhaankhan_ #keepingupwiththekhans".

Have a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile Shaira's friends from the film industry couldn't stop gushing over her birthday present. Raveena Tandon commented, "Whoooaaaaaa👏👏👏🙌." Elli AvrRam wrote, "Omg what is this thing!!!! Batman returns 2.0????🤩." Genelia Deshmukh's comment read, "Amazeeeeeee Shy ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Sanjana Sanghi posted, "What even!! 😮." Rajniesh Duggal commented, "😍😍🔥🔥this is insane ..."

Workwise, Ahmed Khan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 which stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in leading roles. The team wrapped the first shooting schedule of the film in April this year before the second wave of the pandemic struck the nation. Besides this movie, Khan will also be helming Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4. He had earlier directed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Ahmed Khan might also step into late Saroj Khan's shoes to choreography a few songs for Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie Chaalbaaz In London.