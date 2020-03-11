Director Ahmed Khan Says A Lot Of Money Was Wasted On Manikarnika; Rangoli Chandel Responds!

Baaghi 3's director Ahmed Khan made some disparaging comments on Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which did not sit well with her sister Rangoli Chandel. In an interview, Ahmed Khan was talking about female-oriented films, and how Kangana's Manikarnika was a failed attempt with a lot of money wasted on it.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Ahmed said that he was considering making female-oriented films but was discouraged by Manikarnika, which he said was a failure at the box office. He continued that the film was made on such a large scale and so all that money was wasted when the film did not earn its due at the box office.

Ahmed further added that another film of Kangana's Dhakad was announced with a good teaser, but that film was canned because of Manikarnika's performance.

To this, Rangoli replied with a tweet and wrote, "Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain," (sic).

Rangoli later clarified that Ahmed had called up Kangana to apologizes, and denied ever making such comments. She tweeted, "Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn't anything everything was made up..... bolo...so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily...himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage," (sic).

Manikarnika marked Kangana's debut as a director. A biographical period drama on the life of Queen of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, the film received average reviews from critics, and performed decently at the box office.

Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 is the third installment in the action film franchise Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Though many are questioning the logic behind its fight scenes, the film is havinga good run at the box office.

