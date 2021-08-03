Bhumi Pednekar: I Am Glad That I Managed To Inspire Women, Men And People In General

Ever since Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she has been inspiring people with her work. There are many women out there who look up to Bhumi who made it big in Bollywood without having any Godfather. It's her sheer hard work that brought success to her feet.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Bhumi was asked how she feels to inspire people with her work, she said that she feels fortunate.

Bhumi told Times Of India, "I think there are women in all fields today that inspire, be it sport, art, science or any other field. Thanks to the reach of social media and the internet, there are stories that we can now read and there are people that we can now reach out to and there's so much we can learn from them."

Speaking about herself, the Saand Ki Aankh actress said, "Where my position as an inspiring woman is concerned, I am fortunate that I work in films at a time when the language of cinema has changed. I feel lucky about the kind of roles that I have got, thus far. I'm glad that I managed to inspire women, men and people in general. I hope to continue doing the same with the work that I do."

With respect to work, Bhumi will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The duo has already wrapped the Mumbai schedule of Aanand L Rai's upcoming film, which revolves around the brother-sister bond.