Boney Kapoor On Coping With The Loss Of His Wife Sridevi: I Am Working Round The Clock Only To Remain Sane

On Sridevi's third death anniversary on Wednesday (February 24, 2021), her producer-husband Boney Kapoor got emotional while talking about his late wife with an entertainment portal. While speaking about how he is coping with Sridevi's loss, Kapoor said that he is flooded with her memories.

For those unversed, Sridevi died by accidental death due to drowning on February 24, 20218 in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Her untimely demise was a huge blow to the film industry.

While speaking with Gulf News on Sridevi's third death anniversary, Boney said that he isn't looking for a closure and was quoted as saying, "I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she's there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going."

When asked how he is coping with the loss of his late wife, Kapoor told the news portal, "Only to remain sane, I am working round the clock 24/7. I am doing films in every which way possible. I don't want to sit back and think about it (her death) because there should be no negativity in my mind. I feel she's still with me and will remain with me."

The producer further urged Sridevi's fans to pour the same love reserved for her, on their two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

He told Gulf News, "I would love her fans to remember her and give the same love reserved for her to her children. The way they adored her and the kind of love they gave her, I hope they bless my children with the same. I hope they pray for me to remain sane too."

Janhvi who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi, had earlier marked Sridevi's third death anniversary by sharing a note which was written by her late mother to her.

