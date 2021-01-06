Celebrity Fashion Designer Swapnil Shinde Comes Out As Transwoman 'Saisha'

Celebrity fashion designer Swapnil Shinde, who has worked with A list actors like Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, etc., recently took to Instagram and came out as a transwoman. She went on to introduce herself as Saisha.

Saisha penned down a heartfelt post on the photo-sharing app and opened up about her transformation. She captioned the post saying, "Here we go 2021 P.s : Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one ."

The note penned by Saisha spoke about the pressure she felt about social expectations and norms. The post read, "Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment. All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage every day because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed."

Saisha concluded the post saying, "I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman."

Fans and film fraternity members poured in supportive messages in the comments sections. Actress Aditi Rao Hydrai, Esha Gupta, Sikander Kher and others left heart emojis to show their love and support. Saisha reportedly has also worked with Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

ALSO READ: Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Formerly Known As Ellen Page, Comes Out As Transgender

ALSO READ: Dice Media's Hit Series 'Firsts' Returns For A 3rd Season With An LGBTQIA+ Love Story