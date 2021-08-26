Chehre Producer Anand Pandit Reveals Details On Amitabh Bachchan's Action Scenes In Sub-Zero Temperatures

Movie lovers are waiting with bated breath for the release of producer Anand Pandit's mystery thriller Chehre. The film has been continuing to garner immense love from fans with all the posters, teaser, and hard-hitting dialogue promos that have been released till date.

We hear that the makers chose the stunning locales of Europe to give an authentic global touch to the mystery thriller and also execute sleek action sequences for the story. What's more, Mr. Bachchan despite several challenges, magnificently rose to the occasion and inspired the entire team with his legendary professionalism!

Producer Anand Pandit said, "We wanted to shoot in unexplored scenic locations of Europe to provide due justice and authenticity to the script. The incessant snow had indeed made shooting difficult in some places but thanks to Mr. Bachchan and the entire team's sheer professionalism everything went smoothly. Even in sub-zero conditions when we thought it wouldn't be possible to shoot, Bachchan Saab was the first one on set. His commitment was an inspiration for all of us on set. The entire crew pulled together with dedication to ensure the shoot wrapped up in record time, and it was an experience to remember for life!"

Well, now that's India's biggest superstar for you!

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 27th August 2021.