Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Charge Any Fee For Chehre, Says Producer Anand Pandit

Rarely does one hear of an actor not charging a producer for a film even if the script is close to his heart. But here is the Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan who has worked in Anand Pandit's film Chehre for free! The legendary actor also took care of his travel expenses while shooting in Europe.



When contacted by Filmibeat, Anand Pandit confirmed the same. "It is true that Mr Bachchan has not charged a single penny for the film.'' He reasoned, "Mr Bachchan was committed to this particular film/script and wanted to do the film as it is very close to his heart. He told me that is not going to charge a single penny for it. Also, when he flew to Europe for the outdoor schedule of the film all the expenses - also for the charter flight and everything - he never charged me.”

It may be recalled here that Amitabh Bachchan had not charged any fee back in the day for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Black, and the reason there, too, was his admiration for the filmmaker and that he wanted to work with SLB.

Incidentally, Amitabh Bachchan and Chehre director Rumy Jaffry also have been close. In fact, Bachchan believing in his kind of cinema was an added reason for the senior actor to not take any fee for it.

This rarely happens in tinseltown, to which, Pandit said, "Amitabh Bachchan is a rare person and we know that he is a living legend.''