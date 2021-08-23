Chehre Producer Anand Pandit On Rhea Chakraborty: A Lot Of Injustice Was Done To That Poor Girl

No matter how many people blamed actress Rhea Chakraborty for the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there were few people from industry who stood by her. Chehre producer Anand Pandit was surely one of them. Recently, he spoke to an entertainment portal about the controversies surrounding Rhea Chakraborty who is also a part of Chehre.

Anand believes that a lot of injustice was done to her, but as far as her work in concerned, she has done a good job in Chehre.

While speaking about Rhea to News18, Anand said, "I personally feel it was a tragedy in her personal life so I don't want to comment on that but a lot of injustice was done to that 'poor girl.' She has done a brilliant job in Chehre and we are completely backing her and I am sure people would love to see her back on the silver screen."

Initially, Rhea was not involved in Chehre promotions. Rumours were also rife that makers have dropped her from the film, but when the film's trailer was released in March earlier this year, audiences caught her glimpse in the film.

When Anand was asked about the same, he said, "If she is comfortable with doing promotions, we will definitely involve her."

Talking about how the Covid-19 situation has affected the film's budgeting, Anand said, "Our overall budget has shrunk. We have to take care of our units and spend a lot of money on Covid protocols also. If you talk about promotion, it's mostly being done via social media only."

Chehre is all set to release in August 27, 2021.