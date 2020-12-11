Bhavana Pandey Reveals Husband Chunky Pandey Was At Lowest Phase In Career When They Married

Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives gave us a glimpse into the inner world of family and friendships in Bollywood. Bhavana Panday, who is one of the four wives followed in the reality series, revealed in a recent interview that her husband Chunky was at the lowest phase of his career when they got married.

Bhavana further shared that Chunky did not let that take a toll on his positivity, and that he never made her feel the lows he was going through. She revealed that this was a reason she decided to marry him.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bhavana said, "When I met Chunky and got married to him, he was at the lowest phase of his career. We met in 1996 and got married in 1998. That is the time he left for Bangladesh. He stopped doing Bollywood films because he wasn't getting work. Imagine, I am dating a man who is so positive... That is the reason I married him, because those two years, even though he was going through his lowest, I never felt that. He was always laughing, joking, being a really nice person. He never let me feel it even when we were dating. And then, when we got married, he continued the same thing."

In one of the scenes in the series, Chunky can be seen admitting that the reason he did not attend the Filmfare Awards in Guwahati last year was because he was thought he would jinx it for his daughter Ananya Panday, who was up for the best debutante award.

Talking about this, Bhavana said, "He actually told me that he is not coming to Assam because he had work. That scene is so genuine because he actually told me that he did not come because he felt he would jinx the award. My heart went out to him because he is not a superstitious person at all. I am the superstitious one, who thinks about jinxes, nazar and all that. He does not believe in it. For him to say that, it was truly a father speaking."

Ananya did win the Best Debutant award for her performance in Student Of The Year 2, and Chunky was seen expressing immense pride for his daughter, and love for the award which had finally come home.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives also followed the lives of Maheep Khan, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. The reality series was a hit among viewers. If rumours are to be believed, we may see a sequel to the series.

