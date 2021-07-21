    For Quick Alerts
      Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi & Other Celebs Wish Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

      By
      |

      Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people across the nation are celebrating Eid-al-Adha indoors today (July 21, 2021). Also known as Bakri Eid, on this day, people offer namaz, spend time with their loved ones and enjoy a spread of scrumptious feast. It is believed that on this day, no one should be left hungry. Eid-al-Adha is considered to be one of the important days in Islamic calendar.

      bollywood-celebrities-eid-ul-adha

      Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebrities also took to their respective social media to spread some cheer on this auspicious occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit, everyone dropped Eid greetings for fans. Have a look.

      Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3974 - Eid ul Adha Mubarak !!."

      Madhuri Dixit's tweet read, "May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy. Happy Eid-al-Adha ✨."

      Huma Qureshi shared a picture of herself in an ethnic outfit and posted on her Instagram page, "Eid Mubarak!! Peace Joy Light and Kebabs !! My duas for the whole world."

      Sharib Hashmi posted a photo with his son and wrote, "Eid Ul Adha ki pur khuloos mubarakbaad ❤️🤗 #EidMubarak Ladies abhi ready ho rahi hain 😛 #MeraRajaBeta 😘."

      "Eid Mubarak everyone .... Love , peace and happiness 💕," read Neha Dhupia's tweet.

      Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Eid mubarak to all of you 😁❤️."

      Meezaan posted a happy picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "EID MUBARAK❤️."

      Sai Tamhankar shared a still from her upcoming movie Mimi and captioned it as, "Eid Mubarak Aap Sabko ! 🌹."

      X